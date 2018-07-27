DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Dallas, Texas, that helped to revitalize the Dallas Independent School District's Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary School. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and paint products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world.

Councilmember Omar Narvaez's Assistant, Laura Cadena, issued a special proclamation commemorating July 26, 2018 "PPG Colorful Communities Day" in Dallas, Texas.

The project brought together more than 20 PPG volunteers, who spent the day revitalizing school’s library and cafetorium. PPG provided 40 gallons of PPG PAINTS™ MANOR HALL® interior paint.

Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary School has served as an institution in the community, providing a safe, welcoming and secure environment where all students gain the behavioral and academic skills necessary to graduate from high school to be college and career ready.

“This gift will help us inspire our students,” said Melissa Gonzalez, principal at Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary School. “We cannot wait for our students to return to school and see the new beauty given to our building!”

Volunteers painted the facility’s library and cafetorium in a color palette of PPG Paints Lime Sorbet (PPG1225-4), Melon Pink (PPG1195-3) and Everglade Mist (PPG1150-3). These colors were chosen to create bright and colorful learning environments throughout the school.

“PPG is proud to support Lorenzo De Zavala Elementary School’s mission by creating a positive impact on the space where students can learn and grow,” said Okey Maduka, PPG sales manager, architectural coatings. “We know color plays a powerful role in revitalizing a space, and we hope the PPG Paints products will transform the way students feel about their surroundings.”

Notable Dallas community members joined the day’s activities, including Councilmember Omar Narvaez’s Assistant, Laura Cadena, who issued a special proclamation to commemorate the occasion, making July 26, 2018 “PPG Colorful Communities Day.”

PPG recently invested approximately $9 million to open 14 stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, bringing the total to nearly 40 PPG PAINTS™ stores in the region. PPG’s architectural coatings business employs nearly 900 people in Texas, and last month PPG announced plans for a new distribution center in Flower Mound, Texas. The new facility will be the largest distribution center for architectural paints and coatings in PPG’s U.S. and Canada network. Recently, PPG partnered with the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association to support the advancement and economic growth of Hispanic contractors in Texas. PPG brand paints are also available at local independent dealers and THE HOME DEPOT® locations. For more information on the PPG Paints brand or to find your closet store, visit www.ppgpaints.com.

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 150 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 4.5 million people in 25 countries.

