The increasing adoption of alternatives is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . Presently, most drywalls are made of synthetic gypsum. In regions such as North America, synthetic gypsum forms a significant portion of gypsum used in drywall manufacturing. Drywalls made of synthetic gypsum also have some disadvantages, particularly impacting human health. The dust created when drywalls are cut and when the joints are sanded can cause lung diseases, thereby giving rise to serious health problems. Hence, the adoption of other green alternatives for the production of drywalls is high.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global synthetic gypsum market is the regulations in coal-fired power plants:

Global synthetic gypsum market: Regulations in coal-fired power plants

Coal-fired power plants are directly linked to the production of synthetic gypsum and the regulations involved in reducing pollution caused by these plants will drive the market for synthetic gypsum during the forecast period. Several stringent regulations have been put in place to reduce the environmental impact caused by coal plants. These directives have made the adoption of FGD technology imperative for most existing and new coal-fired power plants.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, “Over the last few decades, several players in the coal-based power plants sector have adopted FGD technologies because of the growing awareness of the harmful impacts of sulfur oxide emissions on public health and the environment. These regulations from government authorities and environment protection organizations were first introduced in developed economies and currently have been getting prominence in developing economies.”

Global synthetic gypsum market: Segmentation analysis

The global synthetic gypsum market research report provides market segmentation by region, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 48% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

