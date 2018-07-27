LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018-- analysts forecast the global glass fiber reinforced gypsum market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005942/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global glass fiber reinforced gypsum market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising demand for panelized and modular constructions is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The increasing demand for residential and non-residential buildings has increased the popularity of modular and panelized construction over the last few years. In this type of construction, building parts are manufactured at distant locations and are assembled together to form an office or a residential building.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global glass fiber reinforced gypsum market is the rise in the global construction and infrastructure development activities:

Global glass fiber reinforced gypsum market: Rise in the global construction and infrastructure development activities

Globally, there is an upsurge in construction activities, especially in the developing countries such as India and China, which increases the growth of the global construction industry during the forecast period. For example, there are multiple projects which will increase the residential and non-residential construction activities during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on glass and ceramics, “In countries such as the US, residential construction projects are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Residential housing projects registered growth between 2016-2017. This was primarily due to the rise in demand for single and multi-family houses, especially in urban areas. It is also estimated that the contained demand of the recession period will also push the housing market in the US during the forecast period.”

Global glass fiber reinforced gypsum market: Segmentation analysis

The global glass fiber reinforced gypsum market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (non-residential and residential) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The non-residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 58% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 36% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005942/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA AFRICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NATURAL RESOURCES MINING/MINERALS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/26/2018 04:03 PM/DISC: 07/26/2018 04:03 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005942/en