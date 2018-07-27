MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A Nicaraguan rights group has raised to 448 the number of dead from more than three months of unrest and protests demanding President Daniel Ortega leave office.

The new count from the Nicaraguan Pro-Human Rights Association is an increase of nearly 100 over the previously released toll.

Association director Alvaro Leiva said Thursday that 399 of the dead have been identified.

The unrest began in April as protests against proposed social security cuts, which were later scrapped. Following a violent crackdown by security forces and allied armed civilian groups, the demonstrations broadened in scope to include a demand for early elections.

Ortega has denied any responsibility for the killings and accuses those seeking his exit of being coup plotters.