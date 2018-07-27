|Thursday
|At Roy Emerson Arena
|Gstaad, Switzerland
|Purse: $587,600 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Viktor Galovic, Croatia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Borna Coric (3), Croatia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.
Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, def. Fabio Fognini (1), Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 7-6 (10), 6-1.
|Doubles
|Quarterfinals
Matteo Berrettini and Daniele Bracciali, Italy, def. Jonathan Eysseric and Hugy Nys, France, 6-4, 6-3.
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Joao Sousa (2), Portugal, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Jaume Munar, Spain, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.