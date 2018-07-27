  1. Home
ATP World Tour J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/27 02:20
Thursday
At Roy Emerson Arena
Gstaad, Switzerland
Purse: $587,600 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Viktor Galovic, Croatia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Borna Coric (3), Croatia, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, def. Fabio Fognini (1), Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 7-6 (10), 6-1.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Matteo Berrettini and Daniele Bracciali, Italy, def. Jonathan Eysseric and Hugy Nys, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Joao Sousa (2), Portugal, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Jaume Munar, Spain, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.