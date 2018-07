LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--GUESS, the global lifestyle brand famous for its trend-setting denim and unforgettable ad campaigns, and the Los Angeles Football Club of Major League Soccer (MLS) are embarking on a 360-degree partnership launching today, July 26, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005807/en/

LAFC (Photo: Business Wire)

Through this partnership, GUESS will become the official denim partner who will be the provider of off-field custom suiting and fashion looks for the historic, new professional men’s soccer team in Los Angeles. Players will be seen in custom Italian made suiting made by Marciano, a sophisticated brand extension under the GUESS umbrella as well as contemporary fashion looks from GUESS’ men’s line, infusing style and personality into the American professional soccer scene.

The partnership, a first of its kind in MLS and for the iconic fashion brand, will span across a 3-year commitment supporting the new team which plays in the heart of the city that has been the birthplace of GUESS since 1981. GUESS has always had a strong connection to the surrounding community and takes prides in being one of the first denim brands to establish roots in downtown Los Angeles. From philanthropy to education, the city of Los Angeles has always been central to GUESS’ ethos and brand identity.

LAFC is coached by Bob Bradley and includes MLS All-Stars Carlos Vela and Laurent Ciman, as well as standouts such as Marco Urena, Diego Rossi, Adama Diomande and Benny Feilhaber. LAFC’s 30-person ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media - such as Peter Guber, Will Ferrell, Mia Hamm, Nomar Garciaparra and Magic Johnson.

Banc of California Stadium, the new state-of-the-art home of LAFC, is less than three miles from the GUESS HQ making this a synergistic move for the brand and the team.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of May 5, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,020 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors operated 624 additional retail stores worldwide. As of May 5, 2018, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About LAFC

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC’s ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world’s game and Los Angeles, completing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal-State Los Angeles. For more information about LAFC, visit LAFC.com and LAFC.com/presskit.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005807/en/

CONTACT: Kaitlyn Quail

GUESS?, Inc.

212.852.0568

kquail@guess.com

or

Seth Burton

Los Angeles Football Club

310-936-6080

Seth.burton@lafc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOCCER RETAIL FASHION SPORTS

SOURCE: GUESS?, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/26/2018 01:46 PM/DISC: 07/26/2018 01:46 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005807/en