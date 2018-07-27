MILAN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will likely make his Juventus debut at Chievo Verona as the Bianconeri kick off their attempt to win a record-extending eighth league title at the Stadio Bentegodi.

The 2018-19 Serie A fixtures were announced on Thursday. Juventus signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid earlier this month for 112 million euros ($131.5 million)

The season starts on Aug. 18 and the first weekend also sees Napoli visit Lazio.

Napoli, which finished second in an exciting title race last season, has a new coach in Carlo Ancelotti.

AC Milan hosts Genoa and Inter Milan visits Sassuolo in the opening weekend, while Roma travels to Torino.

The season will finish on May 26.