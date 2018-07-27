  1. Home
Arts and science medal ceremonies absent under Trump

By HILLEL ITALIE , AP National Writer,Associated Press
2018/07/27 01:55
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2007 file photo, President Bush, third from left, presents the 2007 National Humanities Medal to members of the Monuments Men

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama awards Jody Lewen, the executive director of Prison University Project at San Quentin

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 1999 file photo, President Clinton, right, and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton award the National Humanities Medal to Jacqu

NEW YORK (AP) — White House ceremonies for arts and science medal winners, a tradition dating back to the 1980s, have been absent so far in the Trump administration.

Eighteen months into President Donald Trump's presidency, there have been no National Science Medals, or National Medals of Arts or National Humanities Medals. The medals are personally bestowed by the president. At least some are usually given each year.

Trump so far has mostly bestowed medals for military service and law enforcement. He has yet to announce winners of the highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.