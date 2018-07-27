NEW YORK (AP) — White House ceremonies for arts and science medal winners, a tradition dating back to the 1980s, have been absent so far in the Trump administration.

Eighteen months into President Donald Trump's presidency, there have been no National Science Medals, or National Medals of Arts or National Humanities Medals. The medals are personally bestowed by the president. At least some are usually given each year.

Trump so far has mostly bestowed medals for military service and law enforcement. He has yet to announce winners of the highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.