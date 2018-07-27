WASHINGTON (AP) — Hard-right Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio says he's running to become House speaker next year.

Jordan is a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which has roughly 30 members.

His candidacy is seen as a long-shot but underscores hard-right dissatisfaction with GOP leaders. House Speaker Paul Ryan is retiring.

Jordan wrote to fellow Republicans that the party has disappointed voters by "caving so quickly" to Democrats. He says President Donald Trump has taken "bold action" but Congress hasn't fulfilled "its end of the deal."

Jordan used to coach wrestling at Ohio State University and has been interviewed by a law firm investigating allegations that a now-dead team doctor sexually abused male athletes there decades ago.

Jordan has denied claims he knew wrestlers were abused.