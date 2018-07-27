  1. Home
Water starts receding in Pennsylvania after days of floods

By MARK SCOLFORO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/27 00:57
People stop to photograph water on Sandbeach Road as flooding from the Swatara Creek covers a portion of it Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Hershey, Pa.

Louis Binino, of Mount Joy, Pa., looks at his SUV, far left, that became stranded in high water along Rt 772 in Mount Joy, Pa., Wednesday, July 25, 20

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Floodwaters are receding in Pennsylvania, leaving behind a film of mud and dozens of roads that remain closed to vehicular traffic.

Skies are clear Thursday after five days of downpours that brought up to a foot of rain in a swath of central Pennsylvania from north to south.

State police say conditions are still too dangerous to conduct an all-out search for a 19-year-old woman last seen Monday while trying to cross a rain-swollen creek near Elizabethtown. Aerial searches continue.

Residents along the Swatara Creek said it crested about 2 a.m. Thursday in Hummelstown, but the Hersheypark amusement park just upstream remains closed.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday.