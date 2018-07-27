HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Floodwaters are receding in Pennsylvania, leaving behind a film of mud and dozens of roads that remain closed to vehicular traffic.

Skies are clear Thursday after five days of downpours that brought up to a foot of rain in a swath of central Pennsylvania from north to south.

State police say conditions are still too dangerous to conduct an all-out search for a 19-year-old woman last seen Monday while trying to cross a rain-swollen creek near Elizabethtown. Aerial searches continue.

Residents along the Swatara Creek said it crested about 2 a.m. Thursday in Hummelstown, but the Hersheypark amusement park just upstream remains closed.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday.