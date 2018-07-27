EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the deadline to reunify families separated at the border (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Homeland Security's internal watchdog agency says it will look into the separation of families at the southern border.

The Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security wrote a letter Monday to members of Congress who had requested an investigation.

More than 2,500 children were separated from their parents at the border under a zero tolerance policy that criminally prosecuted anyone caught crossing the border illegally. A judge ruled they must be reunited.

The inspector general's office will also review conditions of U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities where minors are detained.

Officials say they also reached out to the inspector general at Health and Human Services, the department that manages the care of migrant children in custody.

More than 120 lawmakers requested an investigation.

___

2:35 a.m.

The Trump administration is racing to meet a court-imposed deadline to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The enormous logistical task was brought on by the "zero tolerance" policy on illegal entry.

Authorities have identified more than 2,500 children 5 and older who may be covered by the order to reunite the families by Thursday's court-imposed deadline.

That effort was expected to fall short, partly because hundreds of parents may have been deported without their children. But, by focusing only on about 1,600 it deems "eligible" for reunification, authorities are expected to claim success.

As of Tuesday, slightly more than 1,000 parents were reunified with their children in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Hundreds more were cleared and awaiting transportation.