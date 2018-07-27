PAU, France (AP) — A French team finally won a stage in this year's Tour de France when Arnaud Demare of Groupama-FDJ comfortably claimed a sprint victory in the 18th stage on Thursday.

After two grueling days in the Pyrenees, Geraint Thomas was able to enjoy his seventh day in the yellow jersey during the less challenging 171-kilometer (106-mile) leg from Trie-Sur-Baise to Pau that featured only two minor climbs and a flat finish.

Thomas remained 1 minute, 59 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin with Sky teammate and four-time champion Chris Froome third, 2:31 behind.

Only two challenging stages remain — a lengthy leg through the Pyrenees on Friday including three major climbs, then a technical individual time trial on Saturday — before the mostly ceremonial finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday.

Demare had time to celebrate as he crossed the line with his arms wide open ahead of fellow Frenchman Christophe Laporte.

Alexander Kristoff of Norway crossed third in the same time.

Top sprinters like Fernando Gaviria, Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel had already left the race, either for missing the time cut in climbing stages or for withdrawing while in the mountains.

___

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance