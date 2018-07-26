BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say an Air China flight to Beijing has returned to its origin in Paris because of "suspected terrorist information."

The official Xinhua News Agency did not describe the information.

It said Air China announced on its social media site that flight CA876 had landed in Paris on Thursday and all passengers were safe.

The airline said the flight would resume as quickly as possible, without giving details.

No one was available at the Air China office at Charles de Gaulle airport except for cargo staff who declined to talk. There was no answer at a general airport number.

China has launched a sweeping "People's War on Terror" in its restive northwestern region of Xinjiang, a vast region with more than 10 million Muslims.