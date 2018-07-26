HOUSTON (AP) — A Jordanian-born man has testified at his capital murder trial, denying any wrongdoing in the 2012 Texas slayings of his son-in-law and his daughter's close friend.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan admitted Wednesday to numerous lies but argued that he doesn't remember what he said while angry.

Irsan testified that his daughter caused his family pain after running away and marrying a Christian, Coty Beavers. He said he was worried his daughter was on drugs.

Irsan may face the death penalty if convicted for the deaths of Beavers and Iranian women's rights activist Gelareh Bagherzadeh, who encouraged his daughter to marry Beavers.

Among the nearly 100 witnesses was his wife, who testified her conservative Muslim husband believed he had to kill Beavers to recover his honor.