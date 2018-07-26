MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — City officials say no charges will be filed for a false 911 call that led Minneapolis Park Police to detain four black teens earlier this month.

The incident happened July 10. A woman reported that teens with knives and possibly a gun were assaulting a man at Minnehaha Regional Park.

Park police responded, and one officer drew a gun. Four teens were handcuffed but no weapons were found. Video of the boys' detainment drew outrage on social media. The teens, ages 13 to 16, later said they feared for their lives.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that City Attorney Susan Segal says no charges will be brought against the 911 caller. She says there's not enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

