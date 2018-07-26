MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--For the fifth time in a row and 21 st time since 2006 1, U.S. Cellular ® (NYSE: USM) is the top ranked wireless carrier in J.D. Power’s Wireless Network Quality Performance Study. The national wireless carrier was ranked #1 in the North Central Region 2, which includes its ultra-fast network service in Wisconsin and Illinois, and it is the only region that the company is eligible to receive this J.D. Power award.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005136/en/

For the fifth time in a row, U.S. Cellular is the top ranked wireless carrier in the North Central Region in J.D. Power’s Wireless Network Quality Performance Study. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Consistently receiving this recognition from J.D. Power is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented group of engineers who make it their priority to ensure our customers stay connected wherever they are,” said Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer for U.S. Cellular. “They live and work in the communities we serve, and their local expertise gives us the ultimate advantage in helping us deliver on our promise to provide an unmatched wireless experience for our customers.”

The 2018 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study—Volume 2 is based on responses from 36,320 wireless customers. Carrier performance is examined in six regions: Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West. In addition to evaluating the network quality experienced by customers with wireless phones, the study also measures the network performance of tablets and mobile broadband devices. The study was fielded from January through June 2018.

1 2006-2013 Volumes 1 and 2, 2016 Volume 2 – 2018 Volume 2 2 Tied for highest ranking For J.D. Power award information, visit .

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the fifth time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power’s twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005136/en/

CONTACT: U.S. Cellular

Katie Frey

773-355-3275

Katie.frey@uscellular.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS WISCONSIN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: U.S. Cellular

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/26/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 07/26/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005136/en