HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--Sunshine, freedom and miles. Summer is here and is enticing passionate bikers out onto the roads. No matter whether it’s a weekend trip or a long-distance tour - every biker has their own ideas of the perfect journey. Moto-tyres.co.uk now wants to find out what these are and what the Biker Summer will look like in 2018. For the sixth time in a row, the online motorcycle shop of Europe's largest Internet tyre retailer Delticom is asking people from ten European countries about their favourite destinations, dream tours and longest distances. And, there’s a reward for taking part! Among all participants Moto-tyres.co.uk will be drawing lots for high-quality motorcycle equipment worth a total of 1,700 pounds, including a Garmin navigation system, a SENA Dual Set 20 S EVO communication system for the bike, three back protectors and five vouchers from Moto-tyres.co.uk worth 180 pounds each - perfect for everyone who still needs a new set of tyres before their next trip. Simply answer three short questions about your motorcycle tour plans for summer 2018 by 30 September (don't forget your name and email address) and you will be included in the draw.

“We are already very excited about the survey results,” says Oliver Pflaum from Moto-tyres.co.uk. “Every year, the Biker Summer campaign is a great opportunity for us to get to know motorcyclists and their individual preferences even better. This helps us to tailor our shop to their needs and to support them on their trips". That’s why Moto-tyres.co.uk offers its customers a comprehensive selection of different tyre types, from chopper/cruiser, touring and enduro to sport or motocross, as well as spare parts and accessories such as inner tubes and engine oil. In addition to the usual low prices and high availability, buyers also benefit from the attractive delivery conditions. The tyres can be sent to your home free of charge or directly to one of our numerous service partner workshops nearby. Now there is nothing in the way of the next turn-off.

All of the information about the Biker Summer 2018 campaign and the link to the survey are also available under https://www.moto-tyres.co.uk/promotion-biker-summer-2018.html.

About Moto-tyres.co.uk

Whether you're looking for chopper, sport-touring or scooter tyres: bikers will find everything their heart desires in this renowned online store's range. Accessories such as bike tubes and motor oil complete Delticom's bike range. The two-wheeler tyre specialist's portfolio includes all established premium bike tyre manufacturers such as Metzeler, Pirelli, Continental, Dunlop, Bridgestone and Michelin, as well as renowned quality brands such as Heidenau, Avon, Maxxis and Mitas.

