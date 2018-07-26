MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says he feels sorrow and anger following the fatal shooting of a 17-year veteran of the city's police force.

Barrett says his anger is directed at the person who killed the officer Wednesday night. The mayor described the suspect as a drug dealer.

Police have not released the identities of the deceased officer or the suspect.

Speaking on WTMJ radio Thursday, Barrett said he's sad for the officer's family and colleagues, and asked that residents find a way to support them as they grieve.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales has said the suspect is in custody and that he was not injured in an exchange of gunfire with officers.

___

12:00 a.m.

Milwaukee's police chief says a 17-year veteran officer was shot and killed while on duty, and a suspect is in custody.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales says the shooting occurred early Wednesday evening, adding that the suspect was wanted on gun and drug violations.

Neither the officer nor the suspect has been identified. Morales says the fallen officer was a friend of his.

Deputy Fire Chief David Votsis said earlier Wednesday that one other person was wounded in the shooting, but Morales later clarified that the suspect was not wounded.

It's the second Milwaukee police officer to die in the line of duty in nearly two months. Officer Charles "Chuckie" Irvine Jr. was killed after the squad car he was in crashed while in pursuit of a reckless driver.