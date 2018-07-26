VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), a leader in innovative fitness equipment, today launched the Bowflex ® LateralX ® trainer, a breakthrough cardio machine that strengthens and activates muscles with side-to-side, push-and-pull, and stand-and-squat motions that target the arms, back, hips and core, as well as common trouble spots including glutes, hamstrings and quads. The 16-minute LateralX guided workout can burn an average of 39 percent more calories than a self-paced elliptical workout.*

While traditional ellipticals are limited to forward-and-back and up-and-down motions, the Bowflex LateralX machine moves in three dimensions to mimic everyday activities such as yardwork, housecleaning or playing soccer with your kids for a low-impact, total body workout.

“Most people are missing side-to-side or lateral motion in their exercise routines, which can create imbalances in certain muscles,” said Tom Holland, Bowflex Fitness Advisor. “Ultimately, this deficit can lead to poor performance and injuries in the hips, glutes and lower back when we move our bodies laterally in day-to-day activities or sports.”

LateralX App

Users receive access to 20 unique, 30-minute streaming workout videos with Bowflex fitness trainers through the free companion app, providing the feel of a group workout class in a complete 12-week program. Additionally, users get 10 full-length bonus workouts, including “LateralX Basics,” “LateralX Upper Body” and “LateralX Athletic Conditioning,” along with yoga-inspired workouts.

The LateralX app also tracks calories burned, workouts and heart-rate data to show improvement and progress over time, and features Feed.FM integration so users can work out to today’s top hits.

“The Bowflex LateralX offers a smarter, low-impact workout that helps our customers improve the way they move in the real world,” said Bill McMahon, Chief Operating Officer at Nautilus, Inc. “Through innovation and advanced technology, we’re providing the latest tools, programs and motivation to enable our customers to achieve their fitness goals.”

LateralX Features

The Bowflex LateralX features 10 levels of adjustable resistance; dynamic and static handle bars; performance suspension pedals to reduce impact and engage additional muscle groups; a 7.5 inch display; media rack; cooling fan; integrated heart-rate contacts; an accessory heart-rate strap; and wheels for easy transportation. It is available in three models, with different feature sets: the LX3, priced at $1,999; the LX5, priced at $2,699; and the LX5+, priced at $2,999.

For more information about the new line of Bowflex LateralX machines, visit: www.bowflex.com/lateralx.

About Nautilus, Inc. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex ®, Modern Movement ®, Nautilus ®, Octane Fitness ®, Schwinn ® and Universal ®, Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels as well as in commercial channels.

*Individual results will vary. LateralX University Caloric Study (2018).

