IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California's wildfires (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

California firefighters face another day of high temperatures as they try to contain a suspected arson wildfire that has forced evacuation of mountain communities and burned five homes east of Los Angeles.

The weather is calm Thursday morning in the San Jacinto Mountains where the fire broke out but forecasters say temperatures will remain above normal in the 90s to 100 with low relative humidity and that there could be gusty afternoon and evening winds.

The fire erupted Wednesday and rapidly spread over 7½ square miles (19 square kilometers), forcing the evacuation of the entire town of Idyllwild, other communities and youth summer camps.

A 32-year-old man is under arrest, booked on five counts of arson.

___

11:36 p.m.

A wildfire authorities believe was sparked by arson has burned five homes and forced an entire forest town east of Los Angeles to evacuate.

The blaze that erupted Wednesday afternoon near the San Bernardino National Forest quickly grew to 7 ½ square miles (19 square kilometers) and fire officials say it threatens about 600 homes.

The entire town of Idyllwild along with several nearby communities are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Authorities arrested a Temecula man on suspicion of setting the fire. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

To the north, at least one home burned in another fast-moving blaze in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In the Sierra Nevada, famed Yosemite National Park closed Wednesday as smoke from a fire to the west cast a pall on the region.