APPLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--Integrity Insurance announces the appointment of Bobbie Collies as VP, Sales & Marketing.

In her new role, Collies leads the development and execution of sales and marketing strategies that address business needs to deliver profitable growth and enhance brand awareness and relationships with independent insurance agents. She also serves on the Integrity Leadership Team with direct input for the strategic vision of the company.

Integrity President Jill Wagner Kelly stated, “It’s a pleasure to add Bobbie to this new role which drives support for our company’s growth strategy. Bobbie is an insurance industry expert and highly respected by many of our agency partners. Her deep understanding of the independent agency channel and proven ability to produce actionable results makes her an asset to the Integrity team.”

Collies brings with her a wealth of commercial underwriting and Property & Casualty insurance carrier leadership experience. Most recently she was Director of Marketing at SECURA Insurance Companies. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Human Resources from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and holds CIC and AIS insurance designations.

About Integrity Insurance

Integrity Insurance established in 1933 and is based in Appleton, WI. Integrity offers auto, home and business insurance through a network of independent agents throughout IA, MN and WI. With an affiliate partner Grange Insurance based in Columbus, Ohio — the 13-state enterprise has $2 billion in assets and $1 billion plus in annual revenue and holds an A.M. Best rating of "A" Excellent. For more information, visit integrityinsurance.com.

