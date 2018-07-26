  1. Home
World premieres at Venice for Gosling, Cooper movies

By  Associated Press
2018/07/26 21:58
Journalists are silhouetted against the logo presenting the 75th edition of the festival, during its presentation in Rome, Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Director of the Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, right, and Venice Biennale President Paolo Baratta pose for photographers on the occasion of the presentation of the 75th edition of the festival.

ROME (AP) — The Venice Film Festival will feature plenty of Hollywood star power, including premieres for a biopic of astronaut Neil Armstrong starring Ryan Gosling, a period western by the Coen brothers with Liam Neeson, and Bradley Cooper's directorial debut starring Lady Gaga.

The 75th edition of the world's oldest film festival opens on Aug. 29 with the world premiere of "First Man" by Damien Chazelle. Like his previous film "La La Land," which also opened the festival and earned six Oscars, it stars Gosling, who plays Armstrong.

Among other films being shown for the first time on the Lido are "Roma," Alfonso Cuaron's first film since "Gravity;" Mike Leigh's "Peterloo," about an 1819 massacre in northern England, and "Sunset" by Oscar-winning Hungarian director Laszlo Nemes.