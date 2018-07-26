TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on two New Jersey radio hosts referring to the state's attorney general as "turban man" on the air (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Two New Jersey radio hosts have been kicked off the air after calling the nation's first Sikh attorney general "turban man."

Gurbir Grewal (gur-BEHR' GRAY'-wahl) tweeted Thursday morning that it's "not the first indignity I've faced and it probably won't be the last." He added: "It's time to end small-minded intolerance."

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made the comments Wednesday while discussing Grewal's recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state. Malloy said he couldn't remember Grewal's name and he told Franco: "I'm just going to say the guy with the turban."

The pair continued to call Grewal "Turban Man" throughout the segment.

The station, known as New Jersey 101.5, tweeted the pair have been taken off the air indefinitely.

Malloy and Franco acknowledged their words might be offensive, but Malloy said "if that offends you then don't wear the turban and maybe I'll remember your name."

