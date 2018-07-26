STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--Celerant Technology recently wrapped up its 14th annual client conference; held at The Hilton Head Westin Resort, with a goal to help retail clients become more competitive and successful on the web and in-stores.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005011/en/

Over 100 retail clients plus partners including SPS Commerce, Avalara, OpenEdge, Star Micronics, Guns.com, Sports South, RSR Group and Zanders Sporting Goods, enjoyed an interactive three days. Celerant’s CEO/President, Ian Goldman, welcomed clients and introduced keynote speaker, Marcus Sheridan, “The Sales Lion.” With so many businesses frustrated today with the internet, video and digital marketing, Marcus explained how to bring it all together. While he discussed techniques to dramatically change sales processes, generate more qualified leads and build more revenue, attendees learned, laughed, and most importantly, benefited from a lot of takeaways.

Thirty-five available sessions introduced new features and integrations, explored retail best practices and insights, and provided an open forum for both clients and staff to share experiences.

Clients learned from peers during the client panel, ‘How Retailers are Winning at E-Commerce.’ Long-term clients including Cato Fashions, D&D Farm and Ranch, and MAST General Store, participated with Celerant’s Digital Marketing Strategist, Emerson Scherer and Director of Web Services, Zeke Hamdani, discussing digital marketing strategies that work- and ones that don’t.

Top Survey Responses: What did you like most about the event?

“Interacting with other Celerant users - sparked a lot of great ideas/brainstorming!”

“The chance to meet the Celerant Staff, along with other retailers using the system. I thought the event went very smoothly and the keynote speaker was excellent.”

“Talking to other Celerant clients about what is working well… Learning what’s new in the industry and how to make Celerant work better for us.”

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology, voted the #1 Retail Software Provider by the RIS News 2017 LeaderBoard, is a technology provider offering seamless multi-channel integration to retailers across all industries. Since 1999, Celerant has consistently accelerated business growth and efficiency through innovations such as POS, inventory management, mobile applications, advanced analytics, integrated E-Commerce, digital marketing and marketplace integrations. As a mid-market retail system leader, Celerant provides solutions and expert advice to continually accelerate growth. For more information and to subscribe to our blog, visit https://www.celerant.com/resources/blog/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005011/en/

CONTACT: Celerant Technology

Michele Salerno, 718-351-2000

Marketing Director, Assistant VP

MSalerno@celerant.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL

SOURCE: Celerant Technology

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/26/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/26/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005011/en