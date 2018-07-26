LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitor research study on the oil and gas industry. A leading offshore drilling firm wanted to conduct a competitor research-based study to gain strategic insights into the global oil and gas market.

According to the oil and gas industry experts at Infiniti Research, "Recent market research studies state that offshore drilling companies who do not meet the regulatory requirements are at a higher risk of extended downtime due to their inefficiency in software management."

Since the industrial revolution, oil and gas companies have played a crucial role in bringing power to people across the globe. As a result of which the oil and gas industry is one of the most prominent industries in the world today.

With the rapid technological advancements, digitization is taking the world and in fact, every industry by storm and the oil and gas industry is no exception. This has prompted leading offshore drilling companies to invest huge amounts in procuring and implementing sophisticated software systems. The ongoing digital transformations have not only benefited offshore drilling firms but have also posed major problems for players. In addition, the growing demand for renewable energy and the advancements in the process of extracting hydrocarbons have greatly impacted the business processes in the oil and industry, especially, the offshore drilling segment.

The competitor research assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the offshore drilling client to gain comprehensive insights into the competitive landscape by tracking the different aspects of competition which included – price structures, R&D, products, and other similar aspects.

This competitor research assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Assess and understand the current oil and gas industry landscape
Develop an enhanced pricing strategy for the services offered

This competitor research assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

The competitive landscape, market trends, and new market opportunities
Analyzing the level of competitiveness in ancillary offshore drilling market segments

