NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) announces the launch of its multifaceted Ne(X)t Level Jeans Campaign as an extension of its #AExME brand platform, which celebrates freedom, individuality and difference. The fall campaign intersects the worlds of fashion, music, and youth culture by highlighting how real customers express themselves in AE’s Ne(X)t Level jeans.

“Our fall campaign and back-to-school collection—featuring Ne(X)t Level jeans at the core—is setting standards for innovation, style, fit and quality,” said Chad Kessler, American Eagle Global Brand President. “This fall we are delivering a curated assortment of great fashion to inspire our customers to take what we make, and make it their own.”

The Ne(X)t Level Jeans Campaign includes:

#AExME: This fall, the platform will introduce 12 real customers, including an AE store associate, who were photographed in environments that reflected music and creativity. Shot and filmed in and around Nashville and Detroit, each cast member shares their individual stories and style in the back-to-school collection. Make Moves Video: The freedom to move in your jeans without compromising style, or self, is the theme of AE’s inspiring Make Moves . Set to Kendrick Lamar’s DNA and shot across the U.S. by French cinematographer, Mathieu Plainfosse, the dynamic video captures real customers expressing how they move through daily life in AE Ne(X)t Level jeans. The diverse cast reflects varied backgrounds, genders, sizes and passions, and highlights the spirit that drives youth culture. #AExME Artists: AE has teamed up with Universal Music Group and Brands (UMGB), the brand’s strategy division of Universal Music Group (UMG), to identify a select group of some of today’s hottest emerging acts. #AExME Artists include Bea Miller Lewis Capaldi , and Trinidad Cardona . A digital content series will document each artist’s journey giving viewers insight into their musical aspirations. Each artist will be integrated into the campaign wearing AE jeans. #AEJeans Made For You: Embracing the uniqueness of all bodies and recognizing that no two customers wear their jeans the same way, the brand will introduce its #AEJeans Made For You denim guide for men and women . The digital guide will celebrate diverse body shapes and highlight how its range of sizes are made to move and make the customer feel their best. Rock the Vote T-Shirt Design Contest: Building upon AE’s continued partnership with Rock the Vote, a nationwide t-shirt design contest was launched to ask customers to express how they drive change through art. Four customer designs will be produced and sold online and at select stores starting September 21. One hundred percent of sales will benefit Rock the Vote.

Follow along @americaneagle and #AExME on social, and www.ae.com/aexme to shop the back-to-school collection.

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for men and women that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle Outfitters® and Aerie® brands. The company operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.ae.com.

