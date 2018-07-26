NEW YORK & ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--Cheddar, the leading post-cable networks company, and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE:WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced the availability of Cheddar as part of WOW!’s video programming channel lineup.

Cheddar is now available to approximately 400,000 WOW! video subscribers across most of WOW!’s 19 markets. WOW! customers now have access to Cheddar’s VOD programming as part of WOW!’s video-on demand (VOD) library.

“WOW! consistently works to improve our products and services and provide the most sought-after technologies and programming to our customers,” according to Roger Seiken, senior vice president of video programming at WOW! “With the addition of Cheddar, our customers can now experience a new take on business news broadcast directly from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The innovative and captivating delivery of news for a millennial audience is a perfect addition to WOW!’s TV channel lineup.”

WOW! customers can now tune to the Cheddar channel to watch top business and tech-focused news. Cheddar is a live business news network covering the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy.

“We are honored to launch on WOW!’s video platform. It is no small feat in today’s environment when large media companies are trying to extract unsustainable high prices from video distributors, and, ultimately, their customers. WOW! has recognized the value Cheddar delivers and we will provide their subscribers with the best quality news content,” said Daniel Schneider, vice president of business development at Cheddar.

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is available on Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar, a business news network covering the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar Big News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general news and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, its street level studio in the glass corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group, Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global Capital, and Denstu Ventures.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

