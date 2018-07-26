WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

PAU, France — After two grueling days in the Pyrenees, Geraint Thomas should be able to enjoy his seventh day in the yellow jersey during the less challenging Stage 18, a 171-kilometer (106-mile) leg from Trie-Sur-Baise to Pau that features two minor climbs and a flat finish. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-CYCLING JARGON

PAU, France — Geraint Thomas is having "la frite" at this Tour de France. He's the new "patron," while four-time champion Chris Froome "went through the window" in the Pyrenees and is developing into a "super domestique." Make any sense? Probably not unless you're a dedicated fan accustomed to hearing cycling jargon. Here's a quick guide to some of the Tour's more significant expressions. By Samuel Petrequin and Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 1400 GMT.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-DUMOULIN

PAU, France — Ahead of the Tour de France's final mountain stage in the Pyrenees, it seems only Tom Dumoulin can stop yellow jersey-holder Geraint Thomas from claiming outright victory in Paris on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1900 GMT.

— With:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the next day's route. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1730 GMT.

OLY--CAS-RUSSIAN DOPING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russian athletes Tatyana Lebedeva and Maria Abakumova lose their appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and are stripped of three silver medals for doping at the 2008 Olympic Games. SENT: 230 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY-OZIL

BERLIN — The president of Germany's football federation concedes he made mistakes in handling a controversy over Mesut Ozil's photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but strongly rejects accusations of racism. By Geir Moulson. SENT: 410 words, photos.

CAR--F1-HUNGARIAN GP

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Unless Sebastian Vettel bounces back with a strong performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix this week, he risks heading into Formula One's summer break lagging behind Lewis Hamilton. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--SERIE A-FIXTURES

MILAN — The Serie A fixture list is due to be announced, with everyone eager to find out against which team Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to make his Juventus debut. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1730 GMT.

Other stories:

— GLF--EUROPEAN OPEN — American Bryson Dechambeau has the clubhouse lead at 6 under. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1900 GMT.

— CRI--ENGLAND SQUAD — England pick Rashid for India test in stunning recall. SENT: 360 words.

— CYC--NIBALI-SURGERY — Nibali to have surgery on broken back. SENT: 150 words, photo.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Versatile reliever Romo helps Rays hold off Yanks 3-2. SENT: 2020 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org