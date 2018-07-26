MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--It’s a sad reality. Products that are marketed to women are more expensive than those marketed for men. The additional cost women pay for nearly identical products is called the “Pink Tax”. On average, the female version of products cost more 42 percent of the time*. BURGER KING ® restaurants are known for allowing people to have it their way so the BURGER KING® brand decided to inform guests of the unfair Pink Tax. For one day, the BURGER KING® brand took over one of its restaurants and sold regular Chicken Fries for $1.69 and Chicken Fries for Chicks in a custom made pink box at a higher price to show guests the effect of the Pink Tax.

In a video on YouTube.com/BurgerKing, unsuspecting female guests were charged a Pink Tax on “Chick Fries”, which were Chicken Fries sold in a pink box. The video captures guests’ unfavorable reactions to the unfair extra cost for the Chick Fries box. The pink Chick Fries box will be available today in select locations in Miami, New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago while supplies last for the SAME price as regular Chicken Fries, now only $1.69.

“BURGER KING® restaurants welcome everyone, and we see Pink Tax as extremely unfair,” said Christopher Finazzo, President, North America for the BURGER KING® brand. “We created this experiment with fan-favorite Chicken Fries to demonstrate the effect of Pink Tax and how everyone should pay the same for the same products – whether it’s pink or not.”

While the BURGER KING® brand does not believe in charging a Pink Tax, Chicken Fries are now available at a lower price of $1.69 for everyone for a limited time only in select restaurants nationwide. With 9 pieces per order, Chicken Fries are made with white meat chicken coated in a light crispy breading and seasoned with savory spices and herbs. Chicken Fries are perfect for dipping in any of the BK® restaurant’s delicious dipping sauces including BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Zesty, Buffalo and Sweet & Sour.

*New York City Department of Consumer Affairs: https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/dca/downloads/pdf/partners/Study-of-Gender-Pricing-in-NYC.pdf

About BURGER KING ®

Founded in 1954, the BURGER KING ® brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER ®, the BURGER KING ® system operates more than 15,000 locations in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of BURGER KING ® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. The BURGER KING ® brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX,NYSE:QSR), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $27 billion in system-wide sales and over 23,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. To learn more about the BURGER KING ® brand, please visit the BURGER KING ® brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

