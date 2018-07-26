HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--Chef Anthony Russo’s, the Texas-based retail line behind the world-famous Russo’s New York Pizzeria restaurant chain, has partnered with major grocers, including Kroger, H-E-B, and Randalls, to bring its fresh, handmade and artisanal frozen pizzas to more than 600 grocery stores in Texas. The partnerships will allow shoppers across the state to enjoy the innovative, fresh flavors synonymous with the Russo’s brand in their own homes.

Chef Anthony Russo’s has revolutionized the frozen pizza category by delivering a great tasting and quality-driven pizza to the frozen foods aisle. The innovative creations include:

Chicken Rustica – Topped with grilled white chicken, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh spinach, feta and mozzarella cheeses, olive oil and garlic sauce. Mulberry – Made with authentic Italian sausage, perfectly spiced pepperoni, Canadian bacon, crumbled beef, mozzarella cheese and full-flavored pizza sauce. Margherita – A classic-style pizza made with fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil and premium mozzarella cheese. New York-Style Cheese – Classic New York-style thin crust cheese pizza with house-made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning. Pepperoni – New York-style thin-crust pizza loaded with pepperoni, shredded mozzarella cheese and Chef Russo’s house-made sauce. Greek Pizza - Fresh spinach, juicy Roma tomatoes, Italian black olives, fresh feta and mozzarella cheeses, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.

“Frozen pizza shouldn’t compromise flavor, which is why we prepare our products by hand using the same quality, ingredients and methods as we do in our restaurants,” said Chef Anthony Russo, founder and CEO of Russo’s Restaurants and the creative mastermind for the retail line. “Our recent partnerships with the largest grocers in Texas allow us to bring the unmistakable, better-tasting Russo’s pizza experience to the homes of our lifelong fans and neighbors. We want to make great pizza available to all and these partnerships allow us to do just that.”

Chef Anthony Russo’s products offer diverse and extraordinary flavors, reflecting the brand’s commitment to delivering top-of-the-line frozen pizza with fresh (never pre-frozen), high-quality restaurant-grade ingredients. The pizzas contain no additives, preservatives, artificial flavors, nitrates, rSBT or rennet. Handcrafted with Russo’s family recipe since 1978, each pizza uses premium 100 percent mozzarella cheese, Chef Anthony’s sauce made with fresh-packed Roma tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil imported from the Russo family olive grove in Sicily.

Each of the New York-style pizzas, all of which are gluten-free, is handcrafted with the finest ingredients to ensure quality that lives up to the Russo Family Promise. They were perfected over a span of six months in Chef Anthony’s private kitchen, which included crafting a great tasting authentic, New York-style crust that is unmatched in quality. Chef Anthony Russo’s commitment to quality will not only delight consumers, it also positions the brand to revolutionize the frozen foods space.

While Chef Anthony’s desire to provide gluten-free options to diners is evident, he also has a true passion for supporting the Celiac community. Celiac disease, the inherited autoimmune disorder that affects the digestive process of the small intestine, affects 1 in 133 people making United States the largest gluten-free market globally.

Russo’s is responding to the demand for gluten-free products with a variety of frozen pizzas – the same pizzas made from high-quality ingredients that are sold in its more than 45 restaurants worldwide – that far exceed the quality of your everyday frozen pizza, and any other gluten-free pizza found in the frozen section of grocery stores. With six delicious pizza options – some vegetarian – there’s something for everyone.

Chef Anthony Russo’s all natural, gluten-free pizza has been called one of the “Cleanest Packaged Foods” by Prevention Magazine. Additionally, Muscle and FitnessMagazine named it as the “Nutrition Edge Food of the Month.”

A family-owned business since 1978, Chef Russo’s recipes are handcrafted, authentic and personal to his Italian roots. The Russo’s family promise, “If it isn’t fresh, don’t serve it,” has been at the heart of Russo’s New York Pizzeria, the restaurant concept Chef Anthony Russo first opened more than 25 years ago and is now successfully franchising globally.

Russo’s Restaurants is a national and international franchisor of the fast casual dining brand Russo’s New York Pizzeria. Based in Houston, Russo’s Restaurants is composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida and Hawaii. Russo’s has entered international markets as well, with locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates.

About Chef Anthony Russo’s Retail

Chef Anthony Russo’s retail products reflect the brand’s authentic Italian roots and passion for freshness and quality. Available at more than 3,000 retailers nationwide, including Kroger TX, H-E-B, Ingles, Smart and Final, Alberstons TX, Fairways Market, and Randalls, Chef Anthony Russo’s all natural, gluten-free pizza has been called one of the “Cleanest Packaged Foods” by Prevention Magazine. Chef Anthony Russo perfected his New York-style, thin crust gluten-free recipe over a span of two years using the finest and freshest Italian ingredients.

