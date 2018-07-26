NEW YORK & WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--Millions of spectators will take a journey to the African continent this Thanksgiving as Kalahari Resorts and Conventions debut a new larger-than-life float in the 92 nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ®. Home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari will join the historic lineup of the Macy’s Parade to delight more than 3.5 million spectators lining the Parade route and more than 50 million viewers nationwide on Thursday, November 22.

“Each year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade team creates new inspired stages to float down the streets of New York and captivate millions all over the country,” said Jordan Dabby, vice-president partnership marketing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “This year, with the addition of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, our audience will be transported to Africa through colorful and imaginative scenes depicting both animals native to the continent and Kalahari family fun. This special float is undoubtedly one of a kind and will delight our audience on Thanksgiving Day.”

The Kalahari float depicts a wondrous scene where the spirit of community, fun and connection with the earth is at the heart of a colorful gathering of inhabitants. At the centerpiece of the design is an animated 12-foot wide head of an African elephant with its iconic ears converging with other animals at the watering hole. Rendered in abstract form and creating a mosaic inspired by the art of African cultures, such as bold patterned wooden masks, the animals and trees on the float, merge into a stylized landscape that showcases the marvel and majesty of the African continent and its human companions who together enjoy a relaxing and fun day at the lazy river.

Founded by the Nelson family in 2000, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions deliver a “world-away” waterpark resort and conference experience in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and coming soon to Round Rock, Texas. Kalahari includes America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, outdoor waterparks, first-class convention facilities, thrilling entertainment and dry-play activities, delicious dining options, Spa Kalahari and Salon, and more. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions welcomes more than 5 million guests annually.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an iconic tradition that brings families together. At Kalahari, we believe that bringing family and friends together in a fun and exciting experience helps strengthen bonds of sharing in the community. We hope that families across America will enjoy the one-of a-a kind float we’ve created with Macy’s,” said Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.

Participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is another big milestone for Kalahari Resorts and Conventions this year. The company also recently broke ground on its fourth resort – located just north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas, and slated to open in 2020. The 500-million- dollar project will include nearly 1,000 guest rooms, a 200,000-sq.-ft. convention center, America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark and more. This follows convention center expansions at both the Wisconsin Dells and Pocono Mountains locations.

The 92 nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs nationwide on NBC-TV, on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2017 from 9:00 AM – Noon; in all time zones.

For more information on Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, please visit www.KalahariResorts.com

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and coming soon to Round Rock, Texas, delivers a “world-away” waterpark resort and conference experience beyond expectations. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fully equipped fitness center, on-site restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art conference center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recent recognition includes: Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks, TripAdvisor’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2017 Pennsylvania Meetings + Events’ Best of Pennsylvania Finalist, 2017 Supplier of the Year Award from the New York chapter of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2016 Family Vacation Critic Favorite, TripAdvisor’s 2016 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2015 Readers’ Choice USA Today’s 10 Best Indoor Waterparks and January 2015 OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice Award for Double Cut Grill’s signature dining experience for the second consecutive year. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

About the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

With more than 50 million viewers across the country and more than 3.5 million spectators that line up along the streets of New York City each year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For more than 90 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade proudly marches down a more than 2-mile route in New York City with more than 8,000 participants in tow including Macy’s employees, their families, celebrities, athletes, clowns and dance groups spreading holiday cheer. The Parade also features America’s best marching bands, fabulous floats and Macy’s signature giant helium character balloons. For more information on the Macy’s Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade or call the Parade hotline at (212) 494-4495.

