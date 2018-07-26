SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--There is a saying, “when you know, you know.” This goes for many areas of life, but when it comes to buying a business, is this the best approach? For some amazing women they simply knew that a beauty treatment would become an amazing business opportunity.

Cassandra Ghaffar was at the top of the corporate ladder. After finishing her Masters and PhD, opening up a nightclub, traveling and living lavishly, she knew she had to get a “real” job. So, she joined a wealth management firm where she skyrocketed to the top on a shuttle of 18- to 20-hour days, six and a half days a week. And while she reigned as career queen, Cassandra says, “I sold my soul and endured the hardships of being at the top, pushing my family aside and my friends came fifth in line.” Then she met her husband, a co-worker, and shortly after getting married, came baby one and then two—within 12 months— and along with their tears came hers. “I cried wondering how can I do this on no sleep and give 150% to both work and family? The reality is my life had evolved and the culture of the business and company did not evolve with me.” Then Cassandra found Amazing Lash Studio. Having had lash extensions since her 20s, and familiar with their benefits, she became a customer at Amazing Lash Studio. She loved the concept and, after presenting 34 other ideas to her husband, she shared the idea of becoming an Amazing Lash Studio franchisee with him. “As conservative as he is, he saw the potential in this business venture, looked into my beautiful lash-extensioned eyes and told me to go for it!” But the fun had just begun! Along with opening up three studios in the Dallas and Austin areas in two years, baby number three came along. Cassandra plans to open up five more studios and says she could not feel more balanced and happy. “I empower and mentor my team of incredible women, I work on my terms, and my husband and I connect on new levels—plus, I have made my parents very proud. This is my best life and I could not be happier!”

Cassandra is not alone in her belief that owning an Amazing Lash Studio franchise is one amazing business for moms. Angela Toth is a great example of another and exemplary of the pursuit of working motherhood. Angela just celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Amazing Lash Studio in Arizona and proudly tells of her journey to build her own empire. Having graduated from University of Michigan and going on to receive her MBA from Wayne State, Angela was working for a financial firm. It was then that she met her husband John, as he was beginning his residency in orthopedic surgery. Following their wedding, and prepping for baby number one, they moved to Virginia, where John would do his fellowship. “It was the perfect time to be a stay-at-home mom and I loved every moment,” says Angela. They moved back to John’s home state of Arizona to begin his practice and baby number two was on the way. After settling into being a family of four, Angela went back to work part-time at a financial firm. “It was the best of both worlds, as I was able to get out of the house and use my skills, but had plenty of time with my kids.” But that was about to change in 2012. With the addition of twins, there was no time to work outside the home. “I had four boys under the age of five and slept no more than two hours a night. I was definitely not what an employer was looking for,” says Angela. In one of the few moments she had alone, she decided to treat herself to lash extensions after noticing how great they looked on a friend. She went in, had a full set of lashes put on and signed up for a membership. In reviewing her membership pamphlet, she saw FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE. “It was my 'aha' moment after looking at a few franchise concepts but still struggling to find the right fit,” says Angela. “In between diapers, school, runny noses, cooking meals and cleaning, I immersed myself in researching the company and quickly set up a meeting with corporate.” What made Angela’s due diligence unique was that she wanted to speak to franchisees who were young, moms and those working to find a balance. “Everyone I spoke to, especially the moms, were enthusiastic about the brand and how they made it work for their lives. I was in!” Now, one year under her belt as a top producing studio with an amazing staff, she feels very thankful. “I have found the balance that so many moms strive for and cannot think of a better brand to be a part of.”

Little kids are not the only motivation for moms in this brand. When seeking a career or lifestyle change, other moms found this franchise concept appealing and the desire to become an entrepreneur was the motivator. Just ask Tammie Jackson—change has come in big doses for her. First, stepping out of her comfort zone and relocating from California across the country to the East Coast—a change that was for her career but, looking back on it now, it was ultimately driven by a desire to create a lasting legacy for her family. “Saying yes to a change or taking a leap of faith to something new helps one realize the importance in believing in yourself and finding your own strength. That is why I am so confident in my new venture,” says Tammie. Solid in her 20-year career in the healthcare industry but wanting to embrace her entrepreneurial spirit, she began looking at different business opportunities. She had already worn lash extensions for about six months when she first heard about Amazing Lash Studio, became a member and was immediately intrigued with the concept. “After several appointments it occurred to me what a great business model and perfect investment this is. I knew from being a member, and the repeatedly high level of service I had received, that this is great business model.” With two older children and a supportive husband, she is excited to open her first studio in New Jersey next year. “I am out of my comfort zone, but I know I have the support of so many and the accolades the brand has received after just four short years of success is inevitable. I haven’t even opened my first studio and my excitement level is over the top!”

"I am so inspired by the amazing, intelligent and entrepreneurial women in our franchise network,” says President and COO Heather Elrod. “They are a reminder every day that we are not only creating a monumental new beauty segment together, but we are making dreams come true. These women have the courage to invest in themselves and take control of their destinies. They, in turn, find the outcome is that you can indeed have it all! Our corporate team is so proud to walk this journey alongside them.”

While Amazing Lash Studio offers lash extension services that immediately transform, it's clear the brand delivers on the promise of career transformation as well, with guests walking in for lashes and walking out with a desire to be part of the truly eye-opening business opportunity.

