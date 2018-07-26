FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--ECi Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced the appointment of Sarah Hagan as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for overseeing accounting, finance and investor relations and will report directly to the CEO, Ron Books. She has replaced Glenn Etherington, who is retiring after serving as Chief Financial Officer for more than a decade.

Hagan brings over 15 years of experience in finance and accounting to ECi. Previously, she served as the Chief Financial Officer for Omnitracs, a provider of SaaS fleet management solutions, where she was responsible for global finance, accounting, external audit and tax. She has also held several senior positions and played a key leadership role at Sabre, a technology solutions provider to the travel industry, and helped lead its successful IPO in 2014. Earlier in her career, she was an auditor with public accounting firm RCO. She holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas, a B.A. in accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

“Sarah is coming on board during an exciting time for ECi: in the past year alone, we’ve made four acquisitions and increased our headcount by 50 percent,” said Books. “Sarah’s extensive finance and leadership experience made her the ideal candidate for ECi as we continue to scale the business.”

“I’ve spent my career in dynamic, fast-growing software companies, so ECi’s mission to provide the technology that small and medium businesses need to grow made this opportunity a perfect fit for me,” Hagan said. “I’m excited to begin working with the ECi team as we drive sustainable growth for both our business and our customers.”

About ECi ECi Software Solutions provides end-to-end business management software and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECi has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction, and field service organizations. Privately held, ECi headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands, and Australia. For information, email info@ecisolutions.com, visit www.ECiSolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.

