NEW YORK (AP) — Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has passed another test.

With giant telescopes pointed at the center of our galaxy, a team of European researchers observed a fast-moving star that got close to a monstrous black hole. They saw that the black hole distorted the light waves from the star in a way that agrees with Einstein's theory.

The result was reported Thursday in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Effects of general relativity have been seen before. But this is the first time they've been detected by observing the motion of a star near a supermassive black hole.

Einstein proposed the theory more than a century ago. Scientists know it still doesn't explain everything about the universe. So they keep testing it time and again.