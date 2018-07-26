NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--, the leading managed service and IT infrastructure provider to the global capital markets industry, has today announced the appointment of former NYSE Technologies and Vela Trading Systems executive Micah Kroeze to its management team. Kroeze joins the New York team as VP, Product Management where he will be responsible for driving new business growth and supporting the firm’s product development.

Kroeze brings nearly a decade of industry experience to Options from NYSE Technologies and Vela Trading Systems, where he oversaw the growth of the firm’s market data and hosted services product lines. Micah was instrumental in the expansion of the firm’s infrastructure, product management, security, and business development, and in January 2018 was subsequently elected to the FISD Executive Committee. He was directly responsible for architecting and deploying global multi-tenant colocation environments and information security programs to investment bank standards.

As the latest addition to Options’ management team, Micah will be responsible for the development of Options’ Managed Colocation services, cybersecurity offering and the overall delivery of the firm’s product roadmap for 2018. Kroeze’s arrival follows the announcement last month that Options has expanded its Managed Colocation presence to 25 global venues, with new facilities in JSE & SGX.

Regional Head of North America and Global Head of Sales, Tim Yockel, commented,

“Micah brings a wealth of expertise to Options and our overall product development team. His specialized industry knowledge ranges from developing complex technology solutions through to delivering infrastructure and security enhancements to the financial technology sector. Micah’s expertise further bolsters our growth in the region and will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and meet the demands of an ever-changing industry. We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Speaking about the appointment, Micah added, “Options has been an outstanding player in the industry for decades – it is a privilege to have the opportunity to be part of that story as we continue our rapid growth and expansion. I look forward to working with the team to further evolve our product offering and continue to set the industry standard for managed infrastructure services.”

About Options:

Options is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer private cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Our clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

