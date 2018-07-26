ELLENTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--Tickets are now on sale for DreamWorks Trolls The Experience, a newly imagined, 12,000-square-foot immersive adventure, which will be filled with vibrantly-interactive and shareable social media moments, in the heart of New York City. The one-of-a-kind, fantastical experience that brings to life the colorful and musical world of DreamWorks Trolls will open on Thursday, November 15, at 218 West 57th Street, located between Broadway and 7 th Avenue.

Guests will be transported into the glittery lifestyle of the DreamWorks Trolls through a visually-stunning, interactive journey to Poppy’s Best Day Ever Celebration. Guided by a rainbow path, visitors will sing, dance, hug and celebrate with the DreamWorks Trolls while creating unforgettable family memories. The fun-filled interactive experience also includes a musical 3D dance party with beats spun by resident mash-up expert DJ Suki, as well as a sing-a-long with Poppy and her friends from Troll Village. The whole family will find something unexpected as they get lost in this world, playing and snapping picture-perfect moments.

Ticket price includes DreamWorks Trolls collectables, makeover accessories, temporary tattoos and 3D glasses. At the end of the journey, guests will also receive a keepsake starter scrapbook in Bergen Town that includes scrapbook pages and a complimentary printed photo from their Best Day Ever. After the day concludes, guests can peruse for their favorite DreamWorks Trolls’ souvenirs in the shop or grab sweets and treats from the Cupcakes & Rainbows café.

The live, location-based family experience is the first partnership of its kind between Universal Brand Development and Feld Entertainment. DreamWorks Trolls The Experience is inspired by the hugely popular DreamWorks Trolls film, which premiered in theaters in 2016 and opened at No. 1 in 28 international markets. The franchise has grown to become one of the largest global family entertainment brands.

For tickets and more information for DreamWorks Trolls The Experience visit: TrollsTheExperience.com.

