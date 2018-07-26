Nintendo Download: Summer Vacation

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Go Vacation will be available on July 27. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch – Welcome to Kawawii Island, a paradise resort where friends and family can enjoy 50+ co-op and competitive activities. There are all sorts of exciting ways to explore the island, from horseback to buggies, snowmobiles to in-line skates. And to add to the fun, up to four players can enjoy visiting and discovering every corner of the island together. Go Vacation will be available on July 27. (Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.) – Banner Saga 3 is the dramatic final chapter in the mature, story-driven Viking RPG series, which has won more than 20 awards and has been nominated for four BAFTAs. As the world continues to crumble around you, who can you trust, how will you protect your allies and what choices will you make as the Darkness draws near?

New DLC:

– New DLC is releasing for owners of the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass. Buy the Expansion Pass to gain access to titanic new content, including the Challenge Battle Mode as well as Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country, available this September. Rare Blade 2 – CrossetteNew Difficulty Options – Bringer of Chaos, CustomizeNew Quests Pack 4Sunken BoostersThe Trendy PatissierArtisanal AccessoriesHot Spring BonanzaMystery Launch Codes For full patch notes, please visit the Nintendo Support site . Full version of the game is required to use DLC. - A free update comes to the Kirby Star Allies game on July 27, which includes three Dream Friends from Kirby’s past adventures. Daroach, leader of the notorious Squeak Squad, makes his debut as a playable character and brings some friends along. Dark Meta Knight makes a grand return as a playable character for the first time. Utilize his Mirror abilities to call upon devastating sword attacks, reflect back enemy projectiles, and create copies. Adeleine and Ribbon are back! Make Adeleine’s paintings come to life or fly around with the help of Ribbon.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals

Activities:

My Nintendo Presents Nindie Game Gold Point Rewards: Summer 2018 Edition – Beat the heat this summer with some cool Nindie games! As July heats up, My Nintendo users can exchange their Gold Points for some of the hottest indie games on Nintendo platforms. Click here for more information.

Also new this week:

(Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 31 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 27 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 27 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 31 – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 27 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available August 1 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 31 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS)

