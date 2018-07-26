TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—International tourists were most frequently engaged in visiting night markets, shopping and going sightseeing in Taipei City, according to the results of a 2017 survey announced by Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism in a news release on Thursday.

The survey focused on international tourists’ consuming behavior and places they visited in 2017.

According to Tourism Bureau’s statistics, 10,739,601 international guests visited Taiwan in 2017, of whom 9,763,371, or about 90.91%, visited Taipei.

The fastest growing sources of international visitors to Taiwan were Korea and the US, with the year over year growth being 19.18% and 17.16% in 2017 respectively.

The survey indicates international visitors spent an average of 4.35 days in Taipei in 2017, and that the mode of transportation they most frequently used was Taipei Metro and the places they most frequently stayed overnight were hotels. The survey also shows that the activities they were most frequently engaged in were sightseeing in the city, visiting night markets, and shopping, with visiting historic sites and cultural relics coming in the fourth.

However, compared with visiting historic sites, Japanese travelers liked massage and SPA better.

In the years before 2017, the top five most visited attractions in Taipei were constantly Taipei 101, night markets, the National Palace Museum, Ximending, and Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, the survey shows. However, Ximending came in the top three for the first time in 2017, squeezing the National Palace Museum out of the top thee for the first time, and the Xinyi Commercial District was propelled to the top five also for the first time, indicating tourists’ preferences were shifting, according to the survey.

In terms of the favorite places of the international tourists surveyed, the National Palace Museum still topped other places in 2017, followed by Yangmingshan and Dadaocheng (大稻埕), which rose to the top three in the category for the first time.

Food was constantly one of the top two things that attracted international tourists to come to Taipei and impressed them during their stay. As for what foods impressed them the most, most international visitors chose snacks, but Japanese and European visitors were most impressed by Chinese cuisine.

Taipei Xia-Hai City God Temple in Dadaocheng (photo taken from Wikimedia Commons)