TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A recent report shows that Taipei is still the top destination for many foreign travelers to Taiwan; therefore, the city government will try to adapt its offerings to each country's favorite tourism service.

In a survey published by the Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City (TPEDOIT) on July 26, it suggested that up to 90 percent of tourists traveling to Taiwan would pay a visit to Taipei city, reported by CNA.

China is still the largest source for tourist groups visiting Taipei, followed by Japan, Hong Kong, Macao, and South Korea. Meanwhile, Southeast Asian nations see the fastest growing number of tourists visiting the island.

Spokesperson of TPEDOIT, Chen Suh-yu (陳思宇) said that the city is determined to maintain the rising numbers of South Korean and Japanese tourists coming to Taiwan, as well as strengthening the relationship with countries targeted by the central government's New Southbound Policy to attract a larger number of visitors from Southeast Asia.

Chen said that her trip to Indonesia had motivated her to come up with tour trips designed specifically for Muslim visitors. To attract Muslim tourists, she said that promoting manicure and eyelash extensions might be the most appealing services to them.

As for Singaporean female tourists, many of them choose to travel with their best friends, taking numerous artistic photos and even wedding photos, according to the survey. Therefore, Chen recommended the tourism industry can work in conjunction with wedding services to attract more visitors from the island country.

In addition to attracting more tourists from other Southeast Asian nations such as Thailand and Vietnam, the TPEDOIT pointed out that shopping and sightseeing are the most attractive to them.

On the other hand, many Japanese visitors come to Taiwan during school-break season. Young South Korean tourists travel to Taiwan in summer, while the elder usually come here during the winter season.