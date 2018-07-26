LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--Seeing tremendous market response, men’s grooming company CREMO™ has announced a major expansion to its current product line of men’s shave and beard product offerings. The company has released an exclusive line of hair styling products, body washes , body bars and fragrances made with premium ingredients, all of which are now available online at CREMO and Amazon, as well as at select major retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, HEB, Meijer, Kroger, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005378/en/

The new CREMO "Premium Barber Grade" hair care collection takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect hair product for men. Now available in Shine Pomade, Styling Cream, Matte Cream, and Thickening Paste, and approved by top barbers across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s no surprise that the men’s grooming market is booming – and CREMO is an example of that exciting growth, as we offer uniquely affordable high-quality products in shave, beard care, and now hair and body,” said Matthew Biggins, president of Cremo Company. “Our award-winning shave and beard care line has given us a solid foundation to evolve into a more integrated men’s grooming brand, now able to provide affordable solutions for premium hair and body care.”

New premium products by Cremo Company include:

(4 oz, MSRP $12.99) – This collection of styling solutions takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect hair product. Each product is clearly labeled for the varying needs in men’s hair care – thickening, shine, styling or matte – based on hair type and style preference. Now available in Shine Pomade, Styling Cream, Matte Cream, and Thickening Paste, and approved by top barbers across the country. (16 oz, MSRP $8.99) -- Made with premium ingredients and thoughtful attention to detail, this debut collection of CREMO Body Wash offers a more refined shower experience with unique and uncommon scents. Each formula was developed by top scent experts to be layered and complex, so they evolve in the shower as the fragrance notes are revealed. Scents include Blue Cedar & Cypress, Citron & Vetiver, Sage & Citrus, and Bourbon & Oak. (6 oz, MSRP $4.99) – Deep cleaning, revitalizing body cleansing bars that put basic soap to shame, made with energizing scents and natural moisturizers. Featuring lava rock and oat kernel, CREMO Body Bars gently exfoliate and polish skin while hydrating with natural shea butter. Available in four varieties: Blue Cedar & Cypress, Citron & Vetiver, Sage & Citrus, and Bourbon & Oak. (3.4 oz, MSRP $22.99) and (0.45 oz, MSRP $14.99) – Offering luxurious scents that you'd expect to find at high-end boutiques, the new collection of fragrance from Cremo Company is available in spray or solid form. CREMO Spray Cologne offers a mist of scent, while the travel-friendly CREMO Solid Cologne offers easy application of a concentrated fragrance balm, stored in a convenient, TSA-friendly tin box. Scents include Bergamot & Musk, Blue Cedar & Cypress, Bourbon & Oak, Leather & Oud, Spice & Black Vanilla, and Silver Water & Birch.

CREMO believes everyone deserves unpretentious luxury when grooming – or in other words, high performance at an affordable price point. Today, CREMO is behind the #1 beard brand in the country (source: Nielsen) and the #1 selling shave cream on Amazon, with its signature “astonishingly superior” original shave cream named a “GQ Best Grooming Product” (source: Grooming Awards 2017 ). All CREMO products are made in the USA.

About CREMO As the fastest growing men’s grooming company in the U.S., CREMO offers a full line of shave, beard, hair and body products that deliver astonishingly superior results. CREMO’s category-defining products are made by an experienced team of chemists who are experts in skin care. We are committed to developing superior performing CREMO products that use the best ingredients to deliver noticeable, dramatic results.

More information about CREMO products may be found online at http://cremocompany.com. CREMO is also on Instagram @cremocompany and Twitter at http://twitter.com/cremocompany and uses the social media hashtags #cremo and #cremocompany. Press inquiries or product requests may be directed to Jessica del Mundo at jessica@10storyhouse.com or press@cremocompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005378/en/

CONTACT: 10storyhouse for CREMO

Jessica del Mundo, 323-741-5600

jessica@10storyhouse.comorpress@cremocompany.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL COSMETICS SPECIALTY CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: CREMO

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/26/2018 08:26 AM/DISC: 07/26/2018 08:25 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005378/en