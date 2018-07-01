TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man was arrested after throwing rocks and a hammer at the Presidential Office Building, injuring one guard, reports said Thursday.

Around 6 p.m., a man surnamed Ko (柯), 48, had reportedly arrived on a motorcycle in an inebriated condition at Guiyang Street next to the Presidential Office, a statement said.

He threw stones and a hammer at the military police guards, one of whom sustained slight injuries, but was soon overpowered and taken away by police for questioning, the Presidential Office said.

It was not immediately known what his motives were for attacking the guard, and whether President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was nearby or inside the building at the time of the incident.

The confrontation did not hamper peak-hour traffic near the office, its statement said.

In August last year, a man stole a Japanese sword from a museum and attacked a presidential guard, reportedly with the intention of attacking President Tsai as well. He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Over the years, there have been several attacks by car, taxi or truck drivers who tried to ram the building with their vehicle.