LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--Verizon Digital Media Services, part of Oath, today announced that Ariff Sidi has joined as Chief Product Officer. He will oversee the division’s global product portfolio of industry-leading live and VOD delivery, monitoring and content delivery network services for broadcasters and content providers. Based in Los Angeles, he reports directly to Oath’s Head of Digital Media Services, Ralf Jacob.

“With more than 15 years of digital media, streaming and platform development experience, Ariff will provide a product vision that expands our services portfolio to anticipate and meet the digital media needs of the future,” said Jacob. “He will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team, as we continue to find innovative ways to better serve our customers.”

Sidi joins Verizon Digital Media Services from Fox Network Groups, where he served as the SVP of Digital Products and Platforms. He helped to conceptualize Fox’s aggregated TV Everywhere product that combines all Fox television networks into a single user experience and he managed the engineering and product team that built Fox Broadcasting’s industry-first national primetime live streaming product. Previously, he held executive roles with The Walt Disney Company EMEA, Disney ABC Television Group and Disney Interactive Media Group, amongst other leading technology companies and startups. Sidi has also authored several important patents and has received an Emmy Award for his engineering and product work on Disney ABC Television Group’s Full Episode Player platform.

“With my first-hand experience as a customer, I know that Verizon Digital Media Services has the most sophisticated IP video and content delivery platform available,” said Sidi. “We are perfectly positioned to be the unequivocal best choice for OTT and other new video products. I couldn’t be happier to be part of building that story.”

About Verizon Digital Media Services

Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading, end-to-end digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and monetize online content. The company’s platform is built on a global network that has over 125 points of presence on six continents, ensuring high-quality viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The platform powers websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world’s largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Learn more about how Verizon Digital Media Services is delivering the future of media at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.

