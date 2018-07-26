Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;WSW;14;83%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;32;Mostly sunny and hot;44;33;SSE;13;26%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;35;21;Breezy with sunshine;33;22;W;32;45%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;27;20;Sunny and delightful;28;20;E;11;65%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;34;22;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;E;18;41%;41%;7

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;20;13;A shower or two;18;11;WSW;15;76%;75%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;22;Sunny, not as warm;35;22;SW;12;15%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;Sunshine and nice;27;11;NNE;17;50%;11%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds and cool;18;10;More clouds than sun;22;14;ESE;5;71%;34%;2

Athens, Greece;A heavy thunderstorm;30;21;A heavy thunderstorm;30;22;SSW;10;70%;64%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;9;Showers around;15;11;W;13;80%;82%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, windy and hot;45;30;Sunny and windy;43;28;WNW;32;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;34;25;High clouds;34;25;SSW;16;58%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;W;20;66%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;WSW;11;71%;69%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;29;23;Sunny and humid;29;22;WSW;19;67%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;Partly sunny;32;23;SSE;9;71%;33%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;29;20;Showers and t-storms;29;20;W;10;76%;83%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, very warm;32;19;A p.m. t-storm;31;20;ENE;12;56%;63%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;17;10;A morning shower;16;9;SE;13;78%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;E;14;39%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;NNW;7;56%;67%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;SSE;7;33%;41%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy thunderstorms;29;20;Thunderstorms;29;21;NE;7;77%;79%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;30;19;Variable cloudiness;30;19;NNE;8;55%;63%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Low clouds;15;11;SW;10;86%;58%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;18;Mostly cloudy;29;18;N;8;35%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;35;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;ESE;9;69%;55%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;13;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;13;Cooler, morning rain;16;7;SW;14;73%;76%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SE;6;61%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;38;28;An afternoon shower;36;28;S;12;58%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;WNW;13;56%;30%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;29;26;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;SW;15;74%;70%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;Partly sunny;28;18;E;12;64%;36%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;WSW;18;71%;20%;11

Dallas, United States;Hazy sun;39;26;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;SE;11;45%;40%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;29;21;A morning shower;29;22;SSE;20;76%;59%;8

Delhi, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;26;Thunderstorms;31;26;NNE;12;86%;85%;3

Denver, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;27;15;Warmer;31;16;WSW;9;42%;45%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon showers;31;27;Showers and t-storms;33;27;SSW;14;79%;91%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny, nice;32;20;ESE;9;53%;27%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;24;14;A few showers;21;11;SSE;14;71%;88%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;37;19;Lots of sun, nice;34;19;NE;12;22%;8%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;WSW;18;63%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain;31;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;ENE;8;85%;81%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;NE;10;47%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;11;69%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;A shower in the a.m.;27;19;NNE;12;61%;57%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;34;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SW;20;82%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;12;72%;57%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;26;Partly sunny;32;26;ENE;22;58%;44%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;30;23;Cloudy;30;23;W;14;63%;33%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;33;25;A morning t-storm;32;25;NE;18;70%;82%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;A t-storm in spots;30;22;E;9;65%;55%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;22;ESE;9;55%;3%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;41;30;Mostly cloudy, warm;40;31;NNE;16;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;4;Mostly sunny;20;5;WNW;11;37%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;18;Plenty of sun;35;17;NNE;8;14%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, windy;32;28;Sun and clouds;33;28;SW;26;59%;4%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorm;27;20;Heavy thunderstorms;28;20;S;8;86%;89%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;35;25;Mostly sunny, nice;36;27;SSW;17;42%;40%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A heavy thunderstorm;27;19;Thunderstorms;29;20;E;9;80%;74%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;23;58%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;29;21;Mainly cloudy;29;20;W;11;63%;38%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;10;79%;77%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SE;9;75%;79%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;13;-5;Partial sunshine;14;-2;SW;15;39%;30%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;WSW;10;79%;72%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;19;16;Partly sunny;19;15;S;20;74%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly cloudy;26;19;Mostly sunny;25;17;NNW;15;61%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;A strong t-storm;29;18;SSW;11;62%;76%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;Lots of sun, warm;32;20;S;9;52%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;SW;11;68%;26%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;36;18;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;WSW;10;30%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Clearing;31;28;A shower in the p.m.;31;28;WNW;18;65%;58%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;7;76%;70%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with t-storms;28;25;Cloudy with showers;30;25;SW;15;82%;100%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;15;8;Sunny and pleasant;17;9;N;19;67%;25%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;N;11;44%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Thundershower;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SE;12;73%;72%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;Thunderstorms;27;19;ENE;13;82%;74%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;SSW;19;73%;58%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain tapering off;14;11;Low clouds;15;10;NNE;9;84%;44%;1

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;29;20;A couple of t-storms;28;17;SSW;6;70%;63%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;28;20;Clouds and sun, warm;29;20;SE;15;57%;55%;6

Mumbai, India;Cloudy with a shower;29;27;A few showers;30;27;SW;25;82%;85%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;22;11;Some sun, pleasant;23;12;NE;9;61%;40%;10

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SW;14;68%;82%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Sunshine, pleasant;33;21;WNW;18;45%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;24;13;Spotty showers;19;10;N;14;77%;70%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;36;24;A shower or t-storm;31;25;WSW;7;66%;82%;10

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Partly sunny;31;19;ESE;8;38%;7%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;29;17;A morning t-storm;27;15;SW;16;67%;61%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;29;25;Mostly sunny;28;25;ESE;16;80%;56%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NNW;13;81%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;E;8;82%;76%;11

Paris, France;Very hot;35;22;A strong t-storm;34;20;NW;11;41%;80%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;20;12;A shower in the a.m.;17;9;WSW;12;69%;78%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;19;68%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;30;21;Partly sunny;30;22;SE;24;70%;31%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sunshine;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;9;51%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;17;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;E;8;46%;66%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;W;8;72%;56%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;A shower in the a.m.;22;10;ESE;13;49%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;24;17;Sunny and nice;26;17;W;12;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Some sun;28;21;Showers around;28;21;SSE;15;77%;83%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A p.m. shower or two;15;11;Decreasing clouds;15;11;NW;13;72%;32%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;29;21;NE;11;61%;63%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;ENE;10;68%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;29;Sunshine and breezy;43;30;NNW;30;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;33;19;Partly sunny, humid;32;20;W;10;47%;18%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;26;18;A shower in spots;28;21;NE;12;68%;55%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;21;14;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;WSW;15;65%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;A shower or t-storm;25;18;ENE;12;71%;81%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;31;26;A quick shower;31;26;ESE;21;69%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;NNW;8;89%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. shower or two;28;14;Increasing clouds;28;15;WNW;11;36%;32%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;5;Spotty showers;8;1;SW;7;69%;82%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;8;75%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly cloudy;25;16;Partial sunshine;25;14;NNW;13;59%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;E;9;53%;19%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;33;26;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;WNW;7;67%;36%;9

Shanghai, China;A t-storm or two;37;28;A t-storm or two;35;27;SE;12;70%;62%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;33;28;A morning shower;32;27;SE;12;69%;63%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;17;Showers and t-storms;25;16;WSW;9;81%;71%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;31;24;E;22;67%;43%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and warm;32;17;Sunny and very warm;30;20;NE;12;39%;4%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;NW;12;48%;12%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SSE;9;62%;47%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;Mostly sunny, warm;28;21;ENE;15;59%;27%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;34;21;Sunny and beautiful;35;21;SSE;13;26%;1%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;Sunshine and hot;35;22;ENE;21;34%;12%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;43;29;Mostly sunny and hot;41;27;SSE;11;15%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and cooler;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;NNW;12;49%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Variable cloudiness;33;22;Variable cloudiness;31;20;SE;8;54%;21%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;29;22;Turning cloudy;30;23;NNE;19;52%;84%;9

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;26;17;Mostly sunny;23;16;W;16;75%;33%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;32;26;Sunny and pleasant;35;27;E;17;42%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;34;23;Sunny and very warm;36;24;SSE;13;47%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;30;15;Cooler;21;11;N;13;74%;100%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;30;18;NE;7;45%;1%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;29;19;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;NW;10;58%;78%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;28;24;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;SSW;9;86%;84%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of sun;26;18;Showers and t-storms;27;20;ENE;13;80%;86%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;30;19;Showers and t-storms;29;20;NE;13;75%;73%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;7;Episodes of sunshine;14;11;NW;28;69%;35%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;12;81%;80%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;39;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;NE;6;39%;26%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather