City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;WSW;9;83%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;89;Mostly sunny and hot;111;91;SSE;8;26%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;94;70;Breezy with sunshine;92;71;W;20;45%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;81;67;Sunny and delightful;82;68;E;7;65%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;93;72;Partly sunny and hot;93;69;E;11;41%;41%;7

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;67;55;A shower or two;65;52;WSW;9;76%;75%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;104;72;Sunny, not as warm;95;71;SW;7;15%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, pleasant;75;58;Sunshine and nice;80;53;NNE;11;50%;11%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds and cool;65;51;More clouds than sun;72;57;ESE;3;71%;34%;2

Athens, Greece;A heavy thunderstorm;86;70;A heavy thunderstorm;86;72;SSW;6;70%;64%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;61;47;Showers around;59;52;W;8;80%;82%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, windy and hot;114;85;Sunny and windy;109;83;WNW;20;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;94;76;High clouds;93;77;SSW;10;58%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;80;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;W;12;66%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;WSW;7;71%;69%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;85;73;Sunny and humid;84;72;WSW;12;67%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;77;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;6;71%;33%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;85;67;Showers and t-storms;85;68;W;6;76%;83%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, very warm;90;67;A p.m. t-storm;87;69;ENE;7;56%;63%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;63;49;A morning shower;61;48;SE;8;78%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;78;49;Sunny and pleasant;80;48;E;9;39%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;86;68;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;NNW;4;56%;67%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;94;70;Partly sunny and hot;94;68;SSE;5;33%;41%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy thunderstorms;84;68;Thunderstorms;84;69;NE;4;77%;79%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;85;66;Variable cloudiness;87;67;NNE;5;55%;63%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;57;52;Low clouds;59;51;SW;6;86%;58%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;64;Mostly cloudy;84;64;N;5;35%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;94;79;A t-storm in spots;93;79;ESE;5;69%;55%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;79;Sunny and very warm;99;76;N;8;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;67;55;Cooler, morning rain;60;44;SW;9;73%;76%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;64;A t-storm in spots;82;67;SE;4;61%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;100;82;An afternoon shower;97;83;S;8;58%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;80;64;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;WNW;8;56%;30%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;85;79;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;SW;10;74%;70%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, warm;83;63;Partly sunny;82;65;E;7;64%;36%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;84;76;Partly sunny;84;77;WSW;11;71%;20%;11

Dallas, United States;Hazy sun;102;79;Partly sunny, warm;99;80;SE;7;45%;40%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;84;70;A morning shower;85;71;SSE;12;76%;59%;8

Delhi, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;79;Thunderstorms;88;79;NNE;7;86%;85%;3

Denver, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;80;60;Warmer;88;60;WSW;6;42%;45%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon showers;88;81;Showers and t-storms;91;81;SSW;8;79%;91%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;70;Mostly sunny, nice;89;69;ESE;6;53%;27%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;75;57;A few showers;70;52;SSE;9;71%;88%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;99;67;Lots of sun, nice;94;66;NE;8;22%;8%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;82;66;Mostly sunny, nice;84;68;WSW;11;63%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain;88;79;A t-storm or two;87;78;ENE;5;85%;81%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;72;43;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;NE;6;47%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;7;69%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;A shower in the a.m.;81;66;NNE;7;61%;57%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;93;79;A t-storm or two;91;79;SW;12;82%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;89;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SSE;7;72%;57%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;78;Partly sunny;90;78;ENE;14;58%;44%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;86;73;Cloudy;86;73;W;9;63%;33%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;91;77;A morning t-storm;89;76;NE;11;70%;82%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;A t-storm in spots;86;71;E;5;65%;55%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;90;74;Mostly sunny;92;72;ESE;6;55%;3%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;105;86;Mostly cloudy, warm;103;88;NNE;10;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;71;38;Mostly sunny;67;41;WNW;7;37%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;64;Plenty of sun;95;63;NNE;5;14%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, windy;89;83;Sun and clouds;91;82;SW;16;59%;4%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorm;81;68;Heavy thunderstorms;83;69;S;5;86%;89%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;95;78;Mostly sunny, nice;98;81;SSW;11;42%;40%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A heavy thunderstorm;81;66;Thunderstorms;84;67;E;5;80%;74%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;90;81;ENE;15;58%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;85;69;Mainly cloudy;83;68;W;7;63%;38%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;88;77;A t-storm around;87;80;SSW;6;79%;77%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;SE;5;75%;79%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;56;24;Partial sunshine;57;28;SW;9;39%;30%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;83;76;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;WSW;6;79%;72%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;66;60;Partly sunny;65;60;S;13;74%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly cloudy;78;65;Mostly sunny;77;63;NNW;9;61%;1%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny and hot;93;70;A strong t-storm;84;64;SSW;7;62%;76%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;91;70;Lots of sun, warm;90;68;S;6;52%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;67;SW;7;68%;26%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;97;64;Mostly sunny and hot;95;64;WSW;6;30%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Clearing;87;83;A shower in the p.m.;89;83;WNW;11;65%;58%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;NE;4;76%;70%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with t-storms;83;77;Cloudy with showers;86;78;SW;9;82%;100%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;60;47;Sunny and pleasant;63;48;N;12;67%;25%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;N;7;44%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Thundershower;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SE;8;73%;72%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;Thunderstorms;81;67;ENE;8;82%;74%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;83;75;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;SSW;12;73%;58%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain tapering off;57;51;Low clouds;59;51;NNE;5;84%;44%;1

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;84;68;A couple of t-storms;82;63;SSW;4;70%;63%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warmer;83;68;Clouds and sun, warm;84;68;SE;9;57%;55%;6

Mumbai, India;Cloudy with a shower;84;80;A few showers;86;80;SW;15;82%;85%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;72;51;Some sun, pleasant;73;54;NE;6;61%;40%;10

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;84;73;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SW;9;68%;82%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;90;70;Sunshine, pleasant;92;71;WNW;11;45%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;75;55;Spotty showers;66;50;N;9;77%;70%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;97;74;A shower or t-storm;88;76;WSW;4;66%;82%;10

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;86;57;Partly sunny;88;66;ESE;5;38%;7%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;85;63;A morning t-storm;81;60;SW;10;67%;61%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;84;77;Mostly sunny;83;78;ESE;10;80%;56%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;77;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NNW;8;81%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;88;74;Afternoon showers;88;74;E;5;82%;76%;11

Paris, France;Very hot;96;71;A strong t-storm;94;67;NW;7;41%;80%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;68;53;A shower in the a.m.;62;48;WSW;7;69%;78%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;92;79;A t-storm around;92;79;SW;12;68%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;86;69;Partly sunny;85;72;SE;15;70%;31%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sunshine;91;73;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;6;51%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;62;A p.m. t-storm;86;64;E;5;46%;66%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;77;A t-storm in spots;93;75;W;5;72%;56%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;72;51;A shower in the a.m.;72;50;ESE;8;49%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;76;62;Sunny and nice;79;63;W;7;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Some sun;82;70;Showers around;82;71;SSE;9;77%;83%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A p.m. shower or two;58;52;Decreasing clouds;58;51;NW;8;72%;32%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A shower or t-storm;83;69;NE;7;61%;63%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;65;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;ENE;6;68%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;85;Sunshine and breezy;109;85;NNW;18;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;91;67;Partly sunny, humid;90;68;W;6;47%;18%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;80;65;A shower in spots;82;69;NE;8;68%;55%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;69;57;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;WSW;9;65%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;65;A shower or t-storm;78;64;ENE;8;71%;81%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;88;78;A quick shower;88;78;ESE;13;69%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;66;Partly sunny, humid;78;66;NNW;5;89%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. shower or two;83;58;Increasing clouds;83;58;WNW;7;36%;32%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;63;40;Spotty showers;46;33;SW;4;69%;82%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;75;A t-storm in spots;85;74;N;5;75%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly cloudy;77;60;Partial sunshine;76;58;NNW;8;59%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;Mostly sunny, warm;86;63;E;6;53%;19%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;92;79;Partly sunny and hot;94;80;WNW;4;67%;36%;9

Shanghai, China;A t-storm or two;99;82;A t-storm or two;95;81;SE;7;70%;62%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;91;82;A morning shower;90;81;SE;8;69%;63%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;62;Showers and t-storms;78;62;WSW;5;81%;71%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;Partly sunny;87;75;E;14;67%;43%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and warm;90;63;Sunny and very warm;87;69;NE;7;39%;4%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;NW;7;48%;12%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;94;80;A t-storm in spots;95;80;SSE;6;62%;47%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;Mostly sunny, warm;82;69;ENE;10;59%;27%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;94;69;Sunny and beautiful;95;69;SSE;8;26%;1%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;Sunshine and hot;94;72;ENE;13;34%;12%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;109;83;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;SSE;7;15%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and cooler;88;75;Sunny and pleasant;87;78;NNW;7;49%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Variable cloudiness;91;71;Variable cloudiness;89;68;SE;5;54%;21%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;84;72;Turning cloudy;85;73;NNE;12;52%;84%;9

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;79;63;Mostly sunny;74;60;W;10;75%;33%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;89;79;Sunny and pleasant;95;81;E;10;42%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;93;73;Sunny and very warm;97;75;SSE;8;47%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;86;59;Cooler;70;51;N;8;74%;100%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;84;63;Mostly sunny;85;65;NE;4;45%;1%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;84;66;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;NW;6;58%;78%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;83;76;A p.m. t-storm;82;75;SSW;6;86%;84%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of sun;78;64;Showers and t-storms;80;67;ENE;8;80%;86%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;87;67;Showers and t-storms;83;68;NE;8;75%;73%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;57;45;Episodes of sunshine;57;52;NW;18;69%;35%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;86;77;A t-storm or two;86;77;SW;7;81%;80%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;102;69;Sunshine, very hot;99;68;NE;4;39%;26%;10

