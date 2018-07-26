DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Congo's Virunga National Park has announced the birth of two baby gorillas, saying this brings to nine the total of mountain gorillas born this year.

The park said this week that 19-year-old Kayenga gave birth to a boy, her third child in the Bageni group which now has 30 members. The park said 8-year-old Anangana gave birth to her first baby, a girl, which brings the Humba group to 11 members.

The Virunga National Park said its mountain gorilla families have played a "major role" in increasing the worldwide population, which now stands at more than 1,000.

The park in eastern Congo commended its rangers for protecting the gorillas. In May, a ranger was killed and two British tourists were abducted and later released.