NEW DELHI (AP) — India's federal investigating agency will investigate whether personal data from Indian voters and Facebook users was compromised by political consultant Cambridge Analytica.

The minister of electronics and information technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, says the Central Bureau of Investigation will determine whether the British company violated Indian laws.

Prasad said in Parliament on Thursday that the company denied to the Indian government that data from Indians was breached, but that contradicted information received from Facebook.

The governing Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress party have accused each other of using Cambridge Analytica's services, but both have denied any link to it.

Cambridge Analytica declared bankruptcy this year following allegations that it used personal information harvested from 87 million Facebook accounts to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.