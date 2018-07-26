TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City invites the public to join the fun of playing the Taiwanese version of the monopoly game – Hu-Lu-Yun (葫蘆運) – as part of the 2018 Wanhua Creative District program.

The program, themed the “Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea” (八仙過海), an allusion to Chinese mythology, features exhibitions at the historical block of Bopiliao (剝皮寮), lectures, 21 sessions of guided tours, and interactive activities, said Taipei’s Department of Cultural Affairs.

Hu-Lu-Yun, the Taiwanese version monopoly game that locals in Wanhua used to play during festivals, has been specially redesigned to incorporate the cultural traits and historical elements of Wanhua District, reported CNA.

Landmarks such as Longshan Temple (龍山寺), Bopiliao (剝皮寮), Qingshan Temple (青山寺), Dongsanshui Street Market (東三水市場), are among the highlights of the board game, which takes players on a journey to explore the district rich in historical heritage.

The exhibition area has been decorated with themes spanning incense production, divination, Ba Jia Jiang (八家將), and other religious motifs that spotlight the vibrant temple culture of Wanhua, wrote CNA.

Members of the public are also invited to participate in hands-on sessions in making traditional pastry, incense, garments, and other crafts passed down from one generation to another.

Sign up for the monopoly game at the event’s website.

A traditional Hu-Lu-Yun board game (Photo courtesy of the event's website)