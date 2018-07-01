TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At least 69 percent of Taiwanese are satisfied with the results of the government’s campaign against drugs, the Ministry of Justice said Thursday.

In a recent speech, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) jokingly said that Taiwan welcomed investment, but that she was happy that the business of illegal drug labs was fading away.

An opinion survey covering the second quarter of the year found that 69.1 percent of the public approved of the government’s campaign, a rise of 1.1 percent compared to the first quarter, the Central News Agency reported.

One could understand the gravity of the drugs problem by looking at the fact that just under half of all detainees had violated drug laws, the ministry said. The proportion of 49.87 percent amounted to 28,285 detainees, according to a ministry news release.

Officials said they were going after the manufacturers, distributors and dealers of drugs, in particular those targeting schools, communities and the countryside.

Taiwan Real Survey Co. had been entrusted with conducting the latest poll on June 27-28 and had found 1,082 valid respondents with a margin of error of 2.98 percent, CNA reported.