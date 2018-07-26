NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) today reported its second quarter 2018 results, which have been posted to the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005140/en/

A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-2917 (U.S. callers) or +1 (253) 237-1135 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm. A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KKR’s website or by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 8593647, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

A slide presentation containing supplemental commentary, which will be referenced on the conference call, has also been posted to the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005140/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations:

Craig Larson

+1-877-610-4910 (U.S.) / +1-212-230-9410

investor-relations@kkr.com

or

Media:

Kristi Huller or Cara Major

+ 1-212-750-8300

media@kkr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: KKR & Co. Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/26/2018 06:50 AM/DISC: 07/26/2018 06:51 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005140/en