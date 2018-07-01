TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese renowned animation director Mamoru Hosoda will debut his latest 4D animated movie titled "Mirai of the Future" to a fan meeting in Taiwan on August 16.

According to the Liberty Times, Hosoda will have a fan meeting with Taiwanese animation lovers at the Eslite Art House Theater in the Xinyi district, Taipei, with entrance tickets available for purchase on August 3.

Additionally, he will also be present at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Taipei Comic Exhibition on the same day.

Mirai of The Future is Hosoda's latest artwork that was released on July 20 in Japan. For Taiwanese fans, it will be officially premiered on August 17.

The film depicts the story of a 4-year old boy, Kun-chan, who is feeling upset and threatened by the arrival of a new little sister, Mirai, in his family. Kun is visited by a strange series of people, such as a mysterious man who turns out to be the human personification of his family's dog or a teenage version of his baby sister. Finally, his journey traveling through time and space will teach the young boy the importance of the bonds of family.

In an interview with Variety, Hosoda discussed the main themes of the movie were about siblings, and family relationships, which was similar in his previous films. He also shared that "Mirai" in the movie title is his daughter's name and the movie was inspired by his own experience as a father.

Mamoru Hosoda is one of the most renowned directors in Japan's anime industry and famously known for several popular family-friendly anime films, including The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, and The Boy and the Beast.

The official trailer of Mirai of The Future

